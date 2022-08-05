Tuition rates remain steady at Connors

Students returning to Connors State College this month won't have to pay higher tuition or higher mandatory fees.
"With inflation being the way it is, we know people are struggling to manage costs," said CSC President Ronald Ramming. "We elected to try to hold steady."
Total tuition and mandatory fees for in-state students is $153 per credit hour, with $100 of that coming from tuition. Classes resume Aug. 15.
Ramming said this is the second year in a row CSC has not raised tuition and mandatory fees.
"The legislature provided some increases this year," he said. “While it’s true that CSC is still behind in historic funding levels due to budget cuts during the recession, we are very thankful for the efforts of the legislature to move the needle in the right direction the past two years. The strategic investments from the legislature have allowed us to maintain current tuition and fee levels while preparing for anticipated increases in fixed costs and utilities. We look forward to continuing our work to educate Oklahoma’s future workforce.”
Ramming said the only increase this school year will be an approximate 5 percent increase in the meal plan rate for CSC residential students.
According to a list from the Oklahoma State Regents for HigherEducation, Oklahoma’s public community colleges will increase in-state tuition and mandatory fee rates by an average of 1.6 percent for 2022 and 2023. According to the list, Eastern Oklahoma State College, Murray State College, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M and Redlands Community College also reported no tuition/fee increase.
"On average, a full-time Oklahoma college student will pay $112.50 more for tuition and mandatory fees in 2022-23," the media release said.
Northeastern State University faces a 4 percent tuition increase of $9.50 per credit hour for 2022-23, Vice President of University Relations Dan Mabery confirmed. He said the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education approved the increase.
In-state tuition for 2022-23 is $209.50, according to the NSU website.
"NSU has sparingly increased tuition over the last 10 years in an effort to keep education affordable in Green Country," Mabery said. "Our tuition increase is thoughtfully considered as we always take into account the impact on our students and families."
Mabery said NSU has reduced the online fee from $40 to $35 per credit hour. He said NSU seeks to eliminate the fee within three years.
"With most students taking some classes online, the net cost increase per hour is $4.50," he said. "The elimination of this fee is a priority for the NSU Student Government and the NSU Budget Oversight Committee."
According to the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, the average tuition/fee increase for regional universities is 2.4 percent for 2022-23.
Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology is keeping its tuition at $152.45 per credit hour, same as in the 2022 school year, said Lindsay Lynch, OSUIT marketing and communications director.
Bacone College's tuition is $400 per credit hour, not including varied general fees, according to the Bacone College website.
Neither Oklahoma State University nor University of Oklahoma plan to raise tuition/fees for 2022-23, according to the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education.
In-state tuition and mandatory fees per credit hour at area regional universities and junior colleges:
• Connors State College in-state — Tuition: $100; Fees: $53; Total Tuition and Fees: $153.
• Carl Albert State College — In-state tuition: $100; Total mandatory fees: $41.Total Tuition and Fees: $141.
• Eastern Oklahoma State College — In-state tuition: $115.43.; Total mandatory fees: $43.47. Total Tuition and Fees: $158.90.
• Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology — In-state tuition: $152.45. Mandatory fees: $40; Total Tuition and Fees: $192.45.
• Northeastern Oklahoma A&M — In-state tuition: $99; Total mandatory fees: $64.75. Total Tuition and Fees: $163.75.
• Northeastern State University, Undergraduate, in-state — Tuition: $209.50; Fees: $37.15 per credit hour for levels 1000-4000; Total Tuition and Fees: $246.65.
• Rogers State University, Undergraduate, in-state — Tuition: $162; Fees: $97; Total Tuition and Fees: $259.
Source: College websites.
