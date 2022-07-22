Tullahassee is bringing back its town celebration and alumni reunion with a look toward the future, promoters say.
"Tullahassee is worth celebrating because of its rich history," Mayor Keisha Currin said. "Tullahassee is the oldest historical Black town in Oklahoma. Tullahassee is a community that embraces its past while looking towards our future."
The Tullahassee Day of Celebration, set for Saturday, will feature a parade at 11 a.m., a Miss Tullahassee/Miss Tullahassee Teen pageant at 3 p.m. and a block party at 7 p.m.
The biannual celebration began as a an alumni reunion for Carter G. Woodson School, which was closed in 1990, Currin said.
"The community feels that it is important to celebrate those who have come and gone," she said. "Every single alumnus is important and vital to our community."
Tullahassee has held Woodson School alumni reunions every two years until the COVID-19 pandemic prompted cancellation of the 2020 celebration, she said.
"Due to Covid we have decided to host this year's event outside on the Carter G. Woodson baseball field," Currin said. "We will have music, food, kickball, basketball free-throw contest and a water dunk tank."
The Wagoner County community is considered the oldest surviving All-Black town in eastern Oklahoma and one of 13 surviving Black towns in the state.
According to the Tullahassee town website, the town traces its roots to 1850 when the Creek Nation opened a mission school along the Texas Road. The Creek Nation used the school to educate their freed slaves.
Creek Freedmen began moving to the the area. Tullahassee was given to the Freedmen in October 1881.
The post office was established in 1899. The town was incorporated in 1902 and platted in 1907.
The African Methodist Episcopal Church established Flipper Davis College in 1916 in the Tullahassee Mission. It was closed in 1935.
The A.J. Mason Building, an early general store that served as a post office, is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Carter G. Woodson School, named for a Black historian, is listed in the OHS Oklahoma Landmarks Inventory as a resource related to African American history.
If you go
WHAT: Day of Celebration.
WHERE: Tullahassee.
SATURDAY SCHEDULE:
• Parade, 11 a.m.
• Miss Tullahassee and Miss Tullahassee Teen Pageant, 3 p.m.
• Celebration Block Party, 7 p.m. to midnight.
