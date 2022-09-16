Neighboring towns of Warner and Checotah can boast of having nationally-recognized elementary schools.
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized Checotah Intermediate Elementary and Warner Elementary among 297 schools being listed as National Blue Ribbon Schools on Friday.
The recognition is based on a school's overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Other Oklahoma schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools were Cheyenne Elementary School and Pauls Valley Junior High School.
Warner was honored as an Exemplary High Performing School.
Warner Elementary Co-Principal Alan Gordon said he's excited for his district.
"I feel we have wonderful teachers, wonderful administrators," Gordon said. "It has been an honor for them to be recognized on a national level. It is a blessing from God that we have the right people in place that makes this stuff happen for the kids."
Gordon said setting high expectations for students and staff helps a school earn a Blue Ribbon.
"Setting the bar high for everyone to try to reach a goal that some people think are not possible," he said. "Believing the whole aspect of giving 110 percent of what you do."
According to the Blue Ribbon School website, success on state assessment flourished over the past 10 years due to dedication to some traditional teaching methods. School demographics are 34 percent white, 49 percent Native, 2 percent, 1 percent Asian, 1 percent Black and 13 percent multi-racial.
Checotah Intermediate was nominated in the Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools category.
Fourth grade teacher Stacy Coleman said she's proud of the students for their growth, and of the staff for working together.
"I feel like we have encouraged our children to do their best and to progress as much as possible within a year," she said. "We work together to reach that goal, encourage our students to believe in themselves, so each student can reach their own level of success."
According to the U.S. Department of Education website, Checotah Intermediate uses "individualized student goals" to help foster relationships and engage families. Each student has been provided a computer workstation. Demographics show the school with 55 percent white students, 29 percent Native, 2 percent Black and 2 percent Hispanic, with remaining as multi-racial or other races.
Cardona applauded all honorees "for creating vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential, and achieve their dreams."
“As our country continues to recover from the pandemic, we know that our future will only be as strong as the education we provide to all of our children," Cardona said. "Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students’ lives.”
The Department recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates:
• Exemplary High-Performing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.
• Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.
