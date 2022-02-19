Two area students on Dean's List

Southern Arkansas University has announced that 554 students earned a 3.5 GPA or higher for the fall 2021 semester and have been added to its Dean's List.
Muskogee area students on the list:
Mckennah Elizabeth Sikes, senior Psychology major with a minor in Health Education, Gore; and Jackson Garrett Heflin, sophomore Music Education (Instrumental) major, Vian.
