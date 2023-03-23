Former Hilldale school board member Shawn Kuykendall faces Kelli Wood for seat 3 on the Hilldale Board of Education in the April 4 election.
They answered the following questions about their candidacy.
Why are you running for this position on the Hilldale board of education?
WOOD: "I have been on the Hilldale PTO for four years, volunteered and served in various roles; including substitute teaching. I have seen first hand the needs of families, teachers, staff and students on a daily basis over the past fourteen years at HPS. I hope to use my hands on experience to continue to improve communications, support staff and empower students and families. I also look forward to the opportunity to serve a community that has been so good to our family.
KUYKENDALL: "My wife and I graduated from Hilldale. Our two oldest kids graduated from Hilldale in 2017 and 2020 and we currently have a sixth grader. The success of the school is extremely important to me not only for my kids but for all kids in the community."
What are your main qualifications for this position?
KUYKENDALL: "I feel my greatest qualification for the position is having served on the school board from 2009-2014 and making those tough decisions. During that time, we were tasked with replacing a superintendent who retired after holding that position for 19 or 20 years. There was a lot of pressure to hire someone that was not only as fiscally responsible as the previous superintendent but also someone that could come in and build a relationship with the community."
WOOD: "As the Children's Pastor at Boulevard Christian Church, my focus is on children and families. I work daily with staff, volunteers and families to provide the best environment for children to learn and grow. I have utilized these skills for several years to serve on the PTO board and assist in the classrooms. I also bring 18 years of financial and accounting experience to the board should I be elected. This knowledge will be valuable for financial planning and budgeting."
What are the main issues facing your school district?
WOOD: “Funding, which is always an issue. Our district is not large and we do not reap tax dollars from large businesses or factories. We have to constantly be planning for the future and working on growth and development. Teacher retention is also a huge issue, statewide. We need our teachers to feel seen and heard; as well as comfortable communicating their needs.”
KUYKENDALL: "There are always little things we can think of that need to be done to get better as a district but my biggest concern is teachers and support personnel. We have to take care of them. There is a teacher shortage right now and it's not just at Hilldale it's everywhere. Schools are allowed to hire people on emergency certification right now. So a school can hire someone who agrees to have their teaching degree within the next three years. The state is actually talking about doing away with the three-year time line because if they don't, we will have even less people to teach our children."
How would you confront these issues if you serve on the board?
KUYKENDALL: "As parents, school board, and administrators we have to support the teachers. The state had a $3 billion surplus of money this past year and this is the frustrating part. To get teachers raises, that money has to come from the state. All we can do is support people like Dewayne Pemberton and others who are fighting to get raises for teachers before that $3 billion is earmarked for something else."
WOOD: "We need to continue working towards a vision for the future of Hilldale with ongoing bond improvements, but with minimal property tax increases. We must also continue to focus on federal and state grants. We need to work diligently to retain and recruit talented educators that have a passion to serve our students and families by providing excellent work conditions, necessary resources, quality environment where they feel encouraged, supported and valued."
What are the main capital needs facing the district?
WOOD: "We have seen many needs met over the last several years with the support of patrons passing bonds. We have seen many site improvements that have made Hilldale safer for staff and students and given us more room for growth. Many transportation needs were met and the improvements to our athletic facilities have proved to be a success. We must continue down this path to be prepared for the future and continue to focus on growth and the ever changing technology needs."
KUYKENDALL: “Our district has been very blessed over the past 10 to 12 years with the passage of the two bonds and overall I believe we are in a great spot as far as capital needs. You are not going to keep up with technology as rapidly as it changes, so you have to pick your spots. With the bond we built classrooms and new cafeterias that are also safe rooms, at both the high school and elementary. When I was on the school board before we bought a new bus pretty much every year. One of the most important jobs financially of a good superintendent is threading that needle and carrying over as much money as you can while also receiving as much funding as you can. How much you carry over can affect how much you receive the next year, so it's a fine line.”
NAME: Kelli Wood.
AGE: 41.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Oktaha High School 2000, Connors State College 2004.
OCCUPATION: Children's pastor at Boulevard Christian Church (five years), Tax preparer at Jackson Hewitt Tax Service (18 years) and business owner of Wood Lawn & Landscaping.
FAMILY: Husband Adam; son Jaxon; daughters Adley and Lexi.
HOBBIES: Anything outdoors, sports, gardening, reading.
Name: Shawn Kuykendall.
Age: 50.
Hometown: Muskogee.
Education: Associate’s in Business Administration from Connors State College.
Occupation: USPS Letter Carrier.
Family: Wife, Dana; sons Kobe and Kane; daughter Jade.
Hobbies: "I have loved coaching my kids in their sports, fishing, pretty much anything outdoors."
Key Dates
• Early Voting, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., March 30 and 31.
• Election Day, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., April 4.
