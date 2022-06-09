Two Fort Gibson vocalists receive awards

Two Fort Gibson High School graduates received $2,500 boosts toward their musical careers Wednesday.
Garrett Abel and Payden Kilgore, who graduated in May, each received the Timothy Long Prize, which honors the music director of Opera at Eastman School of Music. The Holdenville native is of Choctaw and Muscogee/Creek descent and a graduate of Oklahoma City University.
Randy Plimpton, a New York benefactor, gives an award in Long's honor to an outstanding Native vocal student of Barbara McAlister, a renowned mezzo-soprano opera singer. This is the fourth year for the award.
"I'm so proud both Garrett and Payden," Plimpton said. "We think long and hard about who gets it. Barbara is the one who has been training you, so I defer to her a lot."
Abel said he feels honored, grateful and relieved to get the award.
"College is so expensive and I'm glad I was able to get some help with funding that. I got it through people I love," he said.
Abel plans to major in music at Oklahoma City University.
Kilgore said, "It will definitely help a lot with school."
He said he plans to attend Northeastern State University.
Kilgore and Abel were active in the FGHS music program and performed in All-School musicals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.