Muskogee residents Noah Holden and Ethan Turner joined in a virtual choir sponsored by the Quartz Mountain Summer Arts Institute.
Holden is an alumnus of the institute's 2019 Chorus program, and Turner will attend this year’s Institute, OSAI at Home.
For over four decades, Oklahoma’s most talented high school students have gathered each June in the Wichita Mountains for intensive studies in their artistic disciplines.
But when the COVID-19 pandemic began, plans for the in-person Institute quickly fell apart, leaving hundreds of aspiring artists in its wake. And as the isolation of shelter-in-place orders set in, the Arts Institute’s President and CEO Julie Cohen searched for ways to bring their community together, resulting in “One Voice,” a virtual choir rendition of a song by the Wailin’ Jennys.
The project features Oklahoma Arts Institute community members of all ages and from all parts of the country—including students and alumni of the Summer Arts Institute, as well as educators and others who participate in the Institute’s programs.
Participants recorded themselves singing at home, with violin and guitar accompaniment created by Kyle Dillingham and Peter Markes of Horseshoe Road, both of whom are also Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute alumni. The individual videos were edited together to create a moving performance that builds as a single voice and is joined by many to reach a crescendo of voices singing in harmony. In the final video project, the performers appear on screen together, singing the words, “This is…the sound of me singing with you, helping each other to make it through.”
View “One Voice” on the Oklahoma Arts Institute’s YouTube channel.
