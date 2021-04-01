Two Muskogee students earned medals and prizes during the 2021 Oklahoma Regional Braille Challenge hosted by Oklahoma School for the Blind.
Avery Dollar, a fourth-grader at OSB, earned a silver medal in the freshman category for competitors in grades three and four.
Second-grader Gabriella Henderson won a bronze medal in the apprentice category for grades one and two.
Braille Challenge is a national program sponsored by the Braille Institute of America, a nonprofit organization that eliminates barriers caused by blindness and severe sight loss.
Traditionally, Braille Challenge occurs on a single day on the OSB campus in Muskogee. This year, testing occurred over a month, which permitted smaller testing groups, fewer volunteers and flexibility for student absences due to illness or weather. Thirty-two competitors participated, 11 for the first time.
Contestants in the apprentice, freshman, and transition categories completed braille tests in spelling, reading comprehension and proofreading.
Sophomore, Junior Varsity and Varsity contestants answered questions about charts and graphs, reading comprehension and proofreading, and listened and transcribed passages into braille.
Volunteer teachers for visually impaired proctored the competition, which was scored by Faye Miller, OSB orientation and mobility specialist and Braille Challenge coordinator.
“The Braille Challenge gives students opportunities to demonstrate skills vital to their employment success and future independence,” OSB Superintendent Rita Echelle said.
The top winner, Elbin Carrillo from Oklahoma City, earned a gold medal in the varsity category and the highest overall score among all sophomore, junior varsity and varsity level competitors.
Carillo also won a Victor Reader Stream handheld media player and recorder donated by Humanware, a global digital technology development company.
Contestants received goodie bags with items donated by the Braille Institute and other sponsors. Frank Dirksen provided T-shirts.
Contestants will get Brailled certificates of appreciation and general performance feedback, which will be mailed to families and educators in May.
Additional Braille Challenge sponsors include Oklahoma School for the Blind, Liberty Braille, Nano Pac, NewView Oklahoma, Oklahoma Association for the Education and Rehabilitation of Blind and Visually Impaired, Oklahoma Council of the Blind, Ruth Kelly Studios, Reliant Rehabilitation, Sapulpa Lions Club, Seedlings and SERVPRO.
The Braille Institute will invite 50 finalists to compete virtually in the National Braille Challenge from June 28 to July 11.
Nationally qualifying contestants have advanced 25 times since 2003 from the Oklahoma School for the Blind’s regional competition to the national finals.
In 2019, three Oklahoma competitors qualified to compete at the national level: Richelle Zampella, Katelynn Zampella from Muskogee, and Hunter Kelley, a contestant this year from Claremore.
Braille Challenge Winners
• Apprentice Level — Gold: Jayda Magers, Ponca City; Silver: Kennedy Sullivan, Glenpool; Bronze: Gabby Henderson, Muskogee.
• Freshman Level — Gold: Leah Stewart, Mannford; Silver: Avery Dollar, Muskogee; Bronze: Kye Shrum, Perry.
• Transition 1 — Gold: Jaden Brown, Tulsa; Silver: Blazen Sitterly, Ponca City; Bronze: Genevieve Fitzgerald, Claremore.
• Transition 2 — Gold: Kaylie Minter, Broken Bow; Silver: Ben Middleton, Oklahoma City; Bronze: Delilah Howell, Westville.
• Sophomore Level — Gold: Hunter Kelley, Claremore; Silver: Stephanie Story, Tulsa; Bronze: Kolten Pennington, Roff.
• Junior Varsity — Gold: Jasmine Perez, Sand Springs.
• Varsity Level — Gold: Elbin Carrillo, Oklahoma City; Silver: Julio Valdez, Oklahoma City.
