Muskogee Public Schools' two Teachers of the Year know their school district well.
Both Sadler Arts Academy fourth-grade teacher Lakeya Anderson and Irving Elementary School third-grade teacher Jeanette Vasquez are graduates of Muskogee High School. The two embraced when their names were called during the 2023 Academic Honors Banquet, held Thursday at Rougher Village Arena.
Vasquez, who began teaching in 2021, said she feels honored to receive the acclaim so early in her career.
"This accomplishment is so meaningful to me for many reasons," she said. "I wanted to give back to my community in every way possible as my past teachers did for me. I knew that teaching is the best way I could and this award validates that. Seeing myself as an educator makes my younger self happy to know that I’m becoming that support system I had as a student."
Irving Principal Katy Thomson said Irving is "absolutely blessed to have Ms. Vasquez as our teacher of the year."
"She goes above and beyond to meet the needs of our students," Thomson said. "She will do anything to meet the needs of our staff, and is always willing to help."
Anderson, has taught at Muskogee since 2018, said she's "super excited and overjoyed" by the honor.
"There's so many things that make a good teacher," she said. "First, a teacher has to be compassionate and love their students, and also look at their students' growth and potential for that year. Not only should we look at their academics, but also their emotional and mental well-being."
Anderson's mother, Ruth Roberts, also was excited and proud. She attended Thursday's banquet.
"We started this journey together," Roberts said. "She started at Sadler as a child. I've been at the district for 35 years in food production. So, to see her as teacher of the year, that is a very high honor."
Sadler Principal Ronia Davison said Anderson is "dedicated and devoted."
"She's energetic, loves her job," Davison said. "Students leave her better than she found them. They love coming to school. They love her class."
Anderson and Vasquez were selected from among 12 site teachers of the year. The tie came after three rounds of evaluation.
MPS Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall said he was asked to break the tie.
"When I reviewed both teachers, the answer was clear," he said. "Both are rightfully deserving and both display an affection for our students and pride in our district. Therefore we did something that we’ve never done: We awarded two district teachers of the year.”
This posed a quandary when Mendenhall talked about the custom of letting the honoree have a car for the year.
"We've drawn a circle around their houses, and they'll carpool every day," he joked on Thursday. "What's going to happen is we're going to have to purchase another car."
Vasquez and Anderson also received $500 checks each from the Education Foundation of Muskogee and their own gift baskets. The Education Foundation also awarded $200 checks for each site teacher of the year.
Muskogee Public Schools Teachers of the Year: Lakeya Anderson and Jeanette Vaaquez.
Muskogee Public Schools Site Teachers of the Year
• Muskogee High School: Janet Lopez
• Rougher Alternative Academy: Mark Hatley
• Roughers Innovations Academy: Brooke Moore
• 8th & 9th Grade Academy: April Coen
• 6th & 7th Grade Academy: Lindsey Breeding
• Sadler Arts Academy: Lakeya Anderson
• Cherokee Elementary: Melody Cranford
• Creek Elementary: Margaret Ragsdale
• Irving Elementary: Jeanette Vasquez
• Pershing Elementary: Cynthia Metzger
• Tony Goetz Elementary: Sandra Cason
• Early Childhood Center: Melissa Gosney
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.