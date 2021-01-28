UCO announces honor roll students

The following area students made the University of Central Oklahoma President's or Dean's Honor Rolls for the fall semester.
Fort Gibson — President's Honor Roll: Macy Allene Smith and Emma Rae Wafford.
Muskogee — President's Honor Roll: Emily Noel Adams and Richelle M. Zampella. Dean's Honor Roll: Haylee Morgan Adams, Madison Kay Eckerson, David Wesley Harlin, Bailee Auburn Kirkhart, Lance Conrad Lienhart, Madison Nicole Maxwell, and Chase Philip Soper.
Haskell — Dean's Honor Roll: Zane Ray Christian Adams.
Hulbert — Dean's Honor Roll: Graycee Mae Hubbard.
Porter — President's Honor Roll: Madison Grace Gray.
Tahlequah — President's Honor Roll: Catherine Gable Couch, Susan Elaine Geasland, and Rachel Claire Walker. Dean's Honor Roll: Noah K. Dunlap.
Vian — Dean's Honor Roll: Hannah Risley
Wagoner — Dean's Honor Roll: Tyler Austyn Wayne Garcia and Kameron Jeffrey Kimball.
For the fall 2020 semester, 1,599 students were named to the President’s Honor Roll, an honor achieved by those who recorded a “straight-A” or 4.0 GPA.
In addition, 1,800 students were named to the Dean’s Honor Roll, a list of those who achieved a 3.5 GPA or better for the semester and no grade lower than a B.
To be eligible for the President’s or Dean’s lists, students must complete at least 12 hours of on-campus class credit for the semester.
