UCO commencement set for Friday, Saturday

The University of Central Oklahoma will celebrate the achievements of approximately 1,302 graduates during the Spring 2021 Commencement Ceremonies May 7-8 at Central’s Wantland Stadium.
Gov. George Nigh, former UCO president and Oklahoma’s 22nd governor, will address graduates at the 10 a.m. ceremony Friday. UCO President Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar also will offer comments at each of the university’s three ceremonies.
Commencement ceremonies are scheduled as follows: 10 a.m., Friday, College of Education and Professional Studies and College of Fine Arts and Design; 2 p.m., Friday, College of Business and Jackson College of Graduate Studies; 10 a.m., Saturday, College of Liberal Arts and College of Mathematics and Science.
Area graduates are:
• Muskogee, (Graduate) — Brittani Ann Dugan, With Honors, MA, Crime & Intelligence Analysis.
• Muskogee, (Undergraduate) — Emily Noel Adams, Emily Noel, Commercial Music; Natalie Heard, BA, Applied Liberal Arts; Diesha Lanae Hendricks, BA, Photographic Arts; Kayla Nicole Houlton, BS, Funeral Service.
• Checotah, (Undergraduate) — Courtney Leigh Hamm BA, English - Creative Writing and BS, Forensic Science.
• Eufaula, (Undergraduate) — Tyler Jacob Orr, BS, General Studies.
• Haskell, (Undergraduate) — Kaitlin Keith Biglow, BS, Fashion Marketing; Crea Denee Lolles, BS, Kinesiology - Exercise/Fitness Management.
• Okay, (Graduate) — John Comfort, MBA, Business Administration.
• Tahlequah, (Undergraduate) — Seth Richard Fritts, BA, Criminal Justice - General Criminal Justice; Jessica Pauline Johnson, BS, Community/Public Health; Rachel Claire Walker, Magna Cum Laude, BS, Community/Public Health.
• Wagoner, (Undergraduate) — Karrigan Kimball, BS, General Studies and BSED, Special Education - Mild/Moderate Disability.
• Warner, (Graduate) — Bailey Dover, MA, Composition and Rhetoric.
Guests must maintain socially distanced seating in groups of four within Wantland Stadium. Masks are required for students and guests. All guests ages 3 and up are required to have a ticket.
Metal detectors will be used at the gates for all participants. Guests and students are asked to minimize the number of items carried inside. Students must wear flat-soled shoes to participate in commencement.
Limited parking to the west of Wantland Stadium will be reserved for those with disabilities. All campus parking spaces, except those in the reserved lot, will be open during the commencement events for those attending ceremonies.
The ceremonies may also be viewed online at www.uco.edu, with live-streaming beginning approximately 15 minutes before each ceremony.
Additionally, Central will live-stream each commencement ceremony on UCO’s Facebook page. The Facebook Live stream will capture the traditional graduate walk from Old North to Wantland Stadium, weather permitting.
For more information on Central’s graduation, visit www.uco.edu/commencement.
