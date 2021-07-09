UCO honor rolls include local, area students

University of Central Oklahoma recently announced the students listed on the university’s honor rolls, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards.
For the spring 2021 semester, 1,479 students were named to the President’s Honor Roll, an honor achieved by those who recorded a “straight-A” or 4.0 GPA.
In addition, 1,804 students were named to the Dean’s Honor Roll, a list of those who achieved a 3.5 GPA or better for the semester and no grade lower than a B.
To be eligible for the President’s or Dean’s lists, students must complete at least 12 hours of on-campus class credit for the semester.
Area students on honor rolls include:
• Muskogee: Dean's Honor Roll — Haylee Morgan Adams, Chandler Ashleigh Drake and John H. Smith.
• Checotah: Dean's Honor Roll — Courtney Leigh Hamm
• Eufaula: President's Honor Roll—Ashton Marie Mayle and Dylan Swanson.
• Fort Gibson: Dean's Honor Roll — Macy Allene Smith.
• Hulbert: President's Honor Roll —Graycee Mae Hubbard.
• Park Hill: Dean's Honor Roll —Jacob Luethje.
• Tahlequah: President's Honor Roll — Catherine Gable Couch; Susan Elaine Geasland and Rachel Claire Walker; Dean's Honor Roll — Noah K. Dunlap, Adrie Elizabeth Keys and Olivia Jeanine Smith
• Vian: Dean's Honor Roll —Hannah Risley
• Wagoner: Dean's Honor Roll —Kyle Ray Curry and Tyler Austyn Wayne Garcia.
