UCO releases honor rolls

The University of Central Oklahoma recently announced the students listed on the university’s honor rolls, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards.
For the fall 2021 semester, 1,523 students were named to the President’s Honor Roll, an honor achieved by those who recorded a “straight-A” or 4.0 GPA.
In addition, 1,524 students were named to the Dean’s Honor Roll, a list of those who achieved a 3.5 GPA or better for the semester and no grade lower than a B.
To be eligible for the President’s or Dean’s lists, students must complete at least 12 hours of on-campus class credit for the semester.
The following area students were listed on UCO honor rolls:
Muskogee — President's Honor Roll: Kirsten Jami Lopez; Haley Breann Richardson; and Richelle M. Zampella; Dean's Honor Roll: Haylee Morgan Adams and Jordan Bradley.
Eufaula — President's Honor Roll: Ashton Marie Mayle and Dylan Swanson.
Fort Gibson — President's Honor Roll: Macy Allene Smith and Emma Rae Wafford.
Porter — President's Honor Roll: Madison Grace Gray.
Tahlequah — President's Honor Roll: Catherine Gable Couch; Noah K. Dunlap; Susan Elaine Geasland; and Angel Lynn Stark. Dean's Honor Roll: Rachel Anne Dorlac and Jered Andrew Wynn.
Wagoner — President's Honor Roll: Anna Joye Holmes and Chloe Mae Schilling. Dean's Honor Roll: Tyler Austyn Wayne Garcia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.