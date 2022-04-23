UKB creates Fellowship at Bacone

The first tribe to charter Bacone College, the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians (UKB) have continued their pace-setting role in education by creating the UKB Fellowship at Bacone College.
This fellowship program makes the UKB the first among tribal nations to support their students in this creative way.
UKB Chief Joe Bunch, UKB Assistant Chief Jeff Wacoche and UKB Education Director Dr. Les Hannah personally delivered a $50,000 check to be used for five $10,000 scholarships for future Bacone students.
“This show of support to Bacone and to UKB students shows the depth that small tribal nations are willing to make to benefit their citizens’ education," said Interim President Dr. Nicky Michael. "We pledge to work with and keep tribal nations at the heart of everything we do, and we are extremely grateful to the leadership of UKB."
The goal of the Tribal Fellowship Program is to raise up the next generation of leaders for the tribe.
"It's a wonderful time to be a Bacone Warrior. I am honored to be working with a team that has nothing but the best interests for Bacone College," Bunch said.
