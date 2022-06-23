University of Arkansas - Fort Smith releases Dean's List

The University of Arkansas - Fort Smith has released the Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester, according to Dr. Georgia Hale, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs.
Students with a 4.0 (straight-A) grade point average are marked with an asterisk. Area students making the list include:
• Muskogee: Jamari Davidson.
• Fort Gibson Baylee Wallace.
• Tahlequah: *Josie Foster; *Jillian Rose; Autumn Wolff.
• Vian: *Ali Holt; Alexis Kleman; Benjamin Spyres.
