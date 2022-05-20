Work could begin in June on moving Muskogee High School's main entrance and expanding its fine arts area.
Construction could last through the upcoming school year and into summer of 2023, said MPS Assistant Superintendent Lance Crawley. Work also includes improvements to the school's heating/ventilation/air conditioning.
Earlier this month, the Muskogee Board of Education awarded contracts to Flintco LLC for the HVAC and renovation. The HVAC would be about $4.5 million, and the major renovations would be $7.8 million.
The high school's main entrance and main offices will move from the east end of Building A to the south of Building B, facing Shawnee Bypass. An artist rendering shows a proposed center entrance, topped with a steel arch that reflects Muskogee's historic downtown arches and the arches designating the Depot District.
"Building B will now house the main office for the high school," Crawley said. "We are still working on renderings of what traffic control for that area will look like. There will be additional signage to make that area more identifiable and accessible."
Athletic offices will move to the new field house, currently under construction west of the high school, he said. Crawley said the field house could be completed in December.
The MHS fine arts area will expand, filling a grassy area between Building C and the performing arts center. Plans include a larger band room.
"All areas are receiving new finishes: paint, flooring," he said. "There is some redesign of existing spaces to provide additional practice areas, office spaces, uniform and program storage, new restrooms with changing areas, and a hallway that connects the new band room to existing spaces.
Crawley said fine arts classes, including music, will have to move out of the fine arts area this summer.
"That first full week of June, we'll completely move out of the fine arts area," he said. "Inside of Building A, demolition will start on existing interior HVAC lines. Loss of air conditioning in Building A will begin. That will be a construction site at the beginning of summer."
Six classroom units will be remodeled into offices in Building B, he said.
"We are going to do everything we can over the next 14 months to keep that PAC up and running — electricity, air conditioning, all those kinds of things because it's going to be big-time classroom space, more than just a performing arts center, " he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.