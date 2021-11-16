Valuables taken from MHS Dance and Cheer Team

Muskogee High School Dance and Cheer Team members reported having valuables stolen they sought to boost school spirit earlier this month.
Cindy Capparello, whose daughter is on the team, said the items were reported stolen after an MHS pep assembly on Nov. 5 from their "spirit room" beside the gym. She said it was the first MHS pep assembly in two years.
"Our girls were not given lockers like a lot of other athletes had, and they were told to put their stuff in that room together, and nobody watched it," she said. "Mostly it was phones and maybe an Apple watch or two."
Muskogee Public Schools Communications and Marketing Director Steve Braun said campus police are investigating the theft. He said there were nine victims who had approximately 12 items identified as stolen.
Capparello said she and other parents also reported the thefts to Muskogee Police. Muskogee Police listed two reports of petit larceny around 2 p.m. Nov. 5 at the high school.
Brandon Hurst said his stepdaughter, another team member, reported her cell phone was stolen.
"Her biological father has passed away, and she's got things on that iPhone that she could never get back," Hurst said. "What I'm hearing from the girls is that they (suspects) went through all their stuff, kind of dumped it out and whatever was valuable they took and left the rest of the stuff."
Other dance team members reported losing bank cards, identification and jewelry, he said, adding that the room was supposed to have been locked.
Braun said the door was not locked.
"The door was altered to accommodate moving the mats that the team performed on during the assembly," he said.
Braun said suspects have been identified and "have received appropriate discipline in alignment with the Board of Education policy."
"MHS administration has also conducted its investigation and identified students who were connected to the theft," Braun said. "Those students were disciplined according to the Board of Education Policy section 110050."
That policy lists offenses 49 offenses, ranging from vulgarity and truancy to theft and threatening behavior. The policy says such behaviors "result in disciplinary action, which may include in-school placement options or out-of-school suspension."
The district has since installed lockers for the team, Braun said.
Hurst said he started a GoFundMe account, with a $15,000 goal, because the girls cannot afford to buy new cell phones.
"We were just trying to raise money to split up equally among all the girls," he said.
Capparello said her daughter's ID was found on the MHS campus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.