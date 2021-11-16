Valuables taken from MHS Dance and Cheer Team

Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Morning high of 68F with temps falling to near 50. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.