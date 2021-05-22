Soroptimist International of Muskogee and the Exchange Club of Muskogee presented cash awards of $300 to the top two senior girls and boys for their volunteer service during their high school years. Muskogee High School’s Rougher 300 promotes volunteer service that has the primary intent of aiding and assisting others for the good of the community and mankind and promotes the values in the Muskogee High School Mission Statement.
The senior girls with the most cumulative volunteer hours were Valencia Rodriquez, 727.25 hours and Abigail Mix, 529 hours. The senior boys with the most cumulative volunteer hours were Samuel Parish, 608 hours and Evan Daugherty, 324 hours.
