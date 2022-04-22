Volunteers continue to amaze Nonprofit Resource Center Executive Director Kim Lynch.
"I am just in awe, truly in awe," Lynch said. "We can find passion for anyone, whether it be an animal or a child, whether it be a passion or a flood."
The Resource Center and Neighbors Building Neighborhoods honored dozens of volunteers during the 13th Volunteer Appreciation Event, a Thursday luncheon at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
Belated thanks were given to volunteers who oversaw and helped during the 2019 flood, which spread from Fort Gibson to Webbers Falls. The COVID-19 pandemic made the recognition two years overdue, Lynch said. The event was canceled in 2020 and certificates were handed out in a drive-thru event in 2021.
County Assessor Ron Dean recalled how rivers and streams overflowed their banks around May 22, 2019.
"Families were forced from their homes," Dean said. "A plea for supplies went out, and the response was overwhelming. Businesses started filling resource centers in Fort Gibson and Warner. Churches started gathering clothing, bedding and food. Nonprofit organizations paid for lodging, transportation and provided thousands of meals."
NBN worked with faith organizations, nonprofits, plus city, town and county agencies to form the Muskogee County Disaster Recovery Committee, he said. Helping people through the flood and its aftermath took a long time.
"As we approach the third anniversary of this historic event, I'm proud to report that the last two open cases have been funded and will soon be completed," he said.
Dean honored MCDRC workers and volunteers, who came to the luncheon.
Haley Norman, who oversaw Fort Gibson's resource center during the flood, said she appreciated the thanks.
"It definitely was no one person," Norman said. "It was so many of us working together, and I am so glad to be able to help all the families recover in the way that we have, due to the support of the community."
All sorts of groups were honored on Thursday, including people who oversaw and volunteered for a 2021 food distribution program.
"Volunteers get the job done," said NBN Board President Jerry Keeley. "When no other way can be figured out, found out and nobody else steps up to take it on, volunteers fill those gaps in so many parts of our society."
Deputy Mayor Derrick Reed honored Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority and Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity were honored for their dedication during holidays.
"These two great organizations in our community, AKA and the Alphas, we gave away hundreds of Thanksgiving baskets during Thanksgiving. We gave away hundreds of toys during Christmas holidays," Reed said. "They came back this year and gave away during Easter dinners. Whenever we have our Martin Luther King Day, the AKA ladies are happy to serve."
Mayor Marlon Coleman presented an award to Triimain Bates, who organizes Juneteenth celebrations in Muskogee.
He said Bates "managed a way to capture the hearts and minds of so many young families who would not have been participating in that event before."
Honored Volunteers
Muskogee County Disaster Recovery Committee (MCDRC) — D.J. Thompson, Ken Doke, Tom Strother, Tim Thompson, Sam Dunn, Haley Norman, Carrie Wages, Ron Dean, Joy Sloan, Dan Morris, Wayne Adams, Tammy Toombs. Nate Capps, Roy Tucker, Jeff Smith, Tyler Evans, Mary Hicks, Tess Woods, Randi Riley, MaryLynn Lufkin, Kaylyn (Young) Mayfield, Chad Detwiler, Laurie Fried, Jenny Jamison, Brian DeShazo.
Muskogee City Council — Mayor Marlon Coleman, Stephanie Jones Morgan, Shirley Hilton-Flanary, Alex Reynolds, Jaime Stout, Derrick Reed, Ivory Vann, Tracy Hoos, Traci McGee.
Papilion in Honor Heights Park — David Redding.
Community Champions — Alpha Kappa Alpha, Alpha Phi Alpha, Alan Thompson, Triirmain Bates, Don Nichols, Laurel Havens, Ron Morris.
Depot Green — Wren Stratton, Depot District Chair.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center - Trust Authority — Leroy Walker, Wayne Johnson, Juanda Perkins, Cedric Johnson, Tish Dawkins.
Friends of Honor Heights Park — Delia Brown.
Food Distribution Project - Summer 2021 — Blake Farris, Diane Brisky, Juanda Perkins, Stanley Perkins, Ivory Vann, Larry Stewart, Reggie Cotton, Jerry Jaynes.
Founders' Place Historical District, Inc. — Teresa Chaudoin, Russell Sain, Jennifer Gammill, Matt Allen, Matt Price, Kevin Carey, Gigi Webb.
Fur Babies Adoptions and Rescue — Natasha Benge, Karen Coker, Mary Hall, Christina Henderson, Rose Hutton, Eddie Hutton, Tonya Miller, Chris Brassfield, Melinda Tye, Reagan Girty, Rebecca Reaume, Jason Nichols, Mike Tye, Wren Stratton, Tanner Girty, Jared Miller.
Kids' Space Child Advocacy Center — Necole Travis, Michelle Olshen, Beverly Dorn, Melissa Jackson.
Lake Area United Way — Amber Crall, Terry McKinney, Christie Jackson, Kim Lynch, Brad Atherton.
MONARCH Inc. — Roy Tucker, Evelyn Hibbs, Chad Farmer, Ronia Davison, Haley Frix, Lindsey Roberts, Chad Locke, Jim Ebby, Katey Sherrick.
NBN Prevention Programs & Muskogee CAN Coalition — Steven Warrior, Angel Tillman, Leslie Hamil.
St. Joseph Catholic School — Benny Traylor, Nicole Neuzil, Christina Scieszinski, Elaine Bartlebaugh, Sherd Bartlebaugh.
