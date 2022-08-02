To assist candidates seeking Oklahoma educator certification, the Certification Examinations for Oklahoma Educators (CEOE) program, in conjunction with the Office of Educational Quality and Accountability (OEQA), are excited to announce the establishment of free third-attempt retake vouchers.
Effective March 28, 2022, examinees who score within three points of the established passing score on the first and second attempt, will be eligible for a free test fee voucher for registering for a third attempt of the test. Candidates are eligible for up to one voucher per each test. Test fee vouchers will be automatically emailed to eligible candidates up to two weeks after the release of their score for their second attempt.
“OEQA recognizes the time, effort and resources required to complete the certification process and hopes to lessen that burden for our future educators with this opportunity,” Renee Launey-Rodolf, interim executive director, OEQA.
Information: OEQA, (405) 522-5399.
