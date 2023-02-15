Wagoner, Checotah high schools honored

Wagoner High School is among eight Oklahoma high schools named "Oklahoma’s Promise 2022 State Champions," due to the number of graduates who met the requirements to receive an Oklahoma’s Promise scholarship.
Oklahoma’s Promise is a state program that provides an opportunity for students to earn a tuition scholarship for college or certain programs at public career technology centers.
Wagoner was named a champion in class 4A with 36 Oklahoma's Promise graduates.
Checotah was a runner-up in class 3A with 21 Oklahoma's Promise graduates.
"The Oklahoma’s Promise scholarship is transformational, helping students across the state achieve the dream of a college education," said Chancellor Allison D. Garrett. "The State Regents and I commend these eight Oklahoma high schools for their exceptional work encouraging and supporting students as they aspire to become our state’s future educated workforce."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.