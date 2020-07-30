Wagoner Public School patrons can help supply classrooms by sponsoring a teacher for a $100 donation.
"The teachers have to spend their own money on projects. This will help them out with that," said Mary Rowe, a sponsorship coordinator. "The teachers get to keep $100 of their hard-earned money."
Rowe said the teacher sponsorships have been going on each year since 2017.
"Last year, we filled all three of the elementary schools, a few in the middle school and a couple in the high school," she said. "Teachers always want to know who their sponsors are so they can send thank-you letters."
Wagoner Schools Superintendent Randy Harris said the partnership with Rowe allows district teachers "to get niceties that might not always be available for them."
"Our goal is to always give teachers what they need, but not always what they want," Harris said. "With stuff like Mrs. Rowe and her work and our Education Foundation providing for grants, it really supplements what can go on in the classroom."
Rowe, who owns an insurance agency, said the community raises the money while she collects the money and does the paperwork.
"We have businesses, we have one church that sponsors an entire school," she said. "We don't buy the supplies, it all goes into the public schools' account. The school secretary either takes the funds to the bank and gets them cards; some of the schools prefer to do a purchase order."
Rowe said interested donors can call her to arrange payment.
"They can say what teacher they want to sponsor," she said. "If they don't have one in particular, we start at pre-k and move up."
Collected sponsorship funds will be delivered to Wagoner Public Schools the second week after school begins.
Harris said the Wagoner Board of Education is considering delaying the start of the 2021 school year from Aug. 13 to either Aug. 18 or 25.
"It's to give teachers more time to make a plan and implement the plan," Harris said, adding that the board could decide the date at a special meeting on Tuesday.
