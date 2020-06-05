Judy Fisher of Wagoner graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree in Feminist and Gender Studies from Colorado College.
Fisher was one of 524 undergraduates to be celebrated virtually by Colorado College on May 31. The college also awarded 15 Master of Arts in Teaching degrees.
Because the Class of 2020 could not receive their degrees in person, the college sent each graduate a celebratory graduation box that included caps, tassels, and other gifts. Additionally, Colorado College President Jill Tiefenthaler sent each graduate an individualized congratulatory video, for a total of 539 personalized messages.
Colorado College is a nationally prominent, four-year liberal arts college that operates on the innovative Block Plan, in which students take one class at a time in intensive three-and-a-half-week segments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.