Alisha Phelps and Tamera Belvin are vying for Office 1 on the Wagoner Board of Education election on April 6. They answered the following questions about their qualifications and the issues.
1 What is the most pressing need facing Wagoner Public Schools?
BELVIN: "Reading Scores need to be addressed and improved."
PHELPS: "I think the most pressing need facing Wagoner Public Schools is getting our kids back on track post-pandemic."
2 What specific steps would you take to address that need?
PHELPS: "There are multiple options to be successful in this task. It will take the collaboration of the school board, parents, students and the community. We need a gauge to see where students are at academically. State tests will give us an idea of that. We need to decide if summer school is an option and how our funding is with sustaining some sort of summer school program. Of course getting input from parents and the community is important in the planning."
BELVIN: "Enhance reading programs after school and on Monday; work with the Brighter Futures program and volunteers to help facilitate this effort."
3 Why do you think you are the best candidate for the Board of Education?
BELVIN: "I grew up in small town America, but also have experienced life in a larger community of almost 67,000 on the East Coast. I bring a diversity to the table and a different perspective because of this life experience but still know small town."
PHELPS: "I feel like I'm the best candidate for school board member because a good public education is very important to me. I have children and grandchildren currently in the school district, with more to come. I am invested in this community. I have experience in hospice care and children's mental health services. I keep myself and my children active in the community so I am aware of the current issues surrounding my school and community."
4 What are the main capital needs (better buildings, technology, transportation) facing Wagoner public schools?
PHELPS: "Our capital need is the completion of building and adding on to our current school buildings, which is currently being undertaken."
BELVIN: "We have two school building upgrades going on now along with the Agricultural Program space. School bus driver recruitment and retention is needed; Wi-Fi speed upgrade for testing in the classroom, books in the classroom and Wi-Fi access for those with no availability at home."
5 Does Wagoner need to improve its distance/online learning. Why or why not?
BELVIN: "WPS most definitely needs to improve their online learning and are pursuing that project right now."
PHELPS: "There is always room for improvement. I feel like we could get more of an in-person class feel through virtual learning. For instance, some schools had teachers in class with half their class in person and live-streamed the day for the kids at home."
