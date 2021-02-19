Wagoner schools, volunteers make sure students have food

Delivering food to needy and snow-bound Wagoner families proved to be an eye-opening experience, said Wagoner mother Teresa Potts.
"I think I had three breakdowns today where I just started crying," Potts said. "Because it's heartwarming and humbling to know there are people that truly need this."
Potts and other volunteers bought, filled and delivered 162 bags of food to families in need Wednesday.
Wagoner School Superintendent Randy Harris said icy roads and sub-freezing temperatures over the past two weeks has kept the district from preparing and delivering meals to students, who have been on distance learning since Thanksgiving. He said on Thursday that the district set up to deliver six days of breakfasts and lunches for about 800 students that afternoon.
"Bottom line is that the roads have been bad, and we've just now been able to get our main power to the school," Assistant WPS Superintendent Nick Humphries said Thursday. "We're just now being able get food out for kids, so we're packaging together six days worth of food for each kid."
Potts said she decided on Tuesday to see how she could help get food to Wagoner's neediest children.
"I know there's kids out there in Wagoner that rely on Wagoner Public Schools for their food," Potts said.
She said she contacted as many people as she could to gather donations to buy food. Volunteers also looked for families in need.
"We reached out to families on Facebook. We said if your kids go to Wagoner Public Schools and they need food, reach out to us," Potts said. "My inbox was flooded with messages."
Potts said a bus driver gave her some addresses.
"I reached out to teachers, and they gave me names of families they know that need it," Potts said.
She said that, on Wednesday morning, "we just raided Walmart," and bought $1,142 worth of food.
Items included water, juice, fruit, Lunchables, applesauce, frozen "Hot Pocket" meals, boxes of macaroni and cheese.
She said she received shopping help from Heather Riggs, Brandy Harder and Ashley Goforth. Megan Rumley and other volunteers helped with deliveries.
Volunteers made deliveries to homes, as well as 15 food bags to Autumn Woods apartments, she said.
Harris said WPS decided employees could get back to preparing and delivering food "once the snow subsided."
WPS put a notice out on Wednesday evening that food would be delivered to 10 locations, he said.
"We asked for volunteers who had four-wheel drive vehicles," Harris said. "And we couldn't have done it without our child nutrition people coming up and coordinating it, as well."
Humphries said 20 to 25 volunteers bagged lunches Thursday morning and another crew was set to distribute meals Thursday afternoon.
"We're going to have over 50 to 75 people assisting in different areas," he said, adding that the district is expected to resume on-site learning on Tuesday.
Child nutrition workers at Fort Gibson Schools also delivered food Thursday to students in need. Superintendent Scott Farmer said 100 families received a week's worth of breakfasts and lunches.
"We just have families that we reached out to to see if they'd like the opportunity to access a meal," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.