Wainwright Public School has announced its Superintendent's and Principal's Honor Rolls.

Superintendent's Honor Roll

• First grade: Reid Davis, Jaylee Duncan, Davis McCall, Adelaide Sellers, Savannah Vandiver.

• Second grade: Preslea Blankenship, Allie Henderson, Aubree Logan.

• Fourth grade: Ava Pofahl.

• Sixth grade: Beau Focht.

• Seventh grade: Gracie Bolding.

Principal's Honor Roll

• First grade: Kaidyn Toney, McKenna Troe.

• Second grade: Laker Dubuque, Hayden Fine, Jetta Pofahl, Levi Slaughter.

• Third grade: Briana Burns, Miriam Burress, Kennady Davis, Zooey Dubuque, Emma Gil, Emery Lindsey, Aliyah Logan, Josi Morris, Roper Russell, Alexzander Standfield.

• Fourth grade: Sophia Blair, Alexander Brewer, Samantha Eby, Kayden Walker, Kyler Zachary.

• Fifth grade: Makalynne Logan, Collin Talbert.

• Sixth grade: Hunter Ford, Cayson Sanders, Kason Warren.

• Seventh grade: Jerico Meeks.

• Eighth grade: Jaycee Morris.

