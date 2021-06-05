Wainwright Public School has announced its Superintendent's and Principal's Honor Rolls.
Superintendent's Honor Roll
• First grade: Reid Davis, Jaylee Duncan, Davis McCall, Adelaide Sellers, Savannah Vandiver.
• Second grade: Preslea Blankenship, Allie Henderson, Aubree Logan.
• Fourth grade: Ava Pofahl.
• Sixth grade: Beau Focht.
• Seventh grade: Gracie Bolding.
Principal's Honor Roll
• First grade: Kaidyn Toney, McKenna Troe.
• Second grade: Laker Dubuque, Hayden Fine, Jetta Pofahl, Levi Slaughter.
• Third grade: Briana Burns, Miriam Burress, Kennady Davis, Zooey Dubuque, Emma Gil, Emery Lindsey, Aliyah Logan, Josi Morris, Roper Russell, Alexzander Standfield.
• Fourth grade: Sophia Blair, Alexander Brewer, Samantha Eby, Kayden Walker, Kyler Zachary.
• Fifth grade: Makalynne Logan, Collin Talbert.
• Sixth grade: Hunter Ford, Cayson Sanders, Kason Warren.
• Seventh grade: Jerico Meeks.
• Eighth grade: Jaycee Morris.
