Warner announces top grads

Warner High School announces a salutatorian and two valedictorians for the 2021 graduating class.
Warner’s High School’s 2021 salutatorian is Harley Ray. Harley is the son of Rachel Bolling and Anthony Ray. He is a member of the varsity track, cross country team, National Honor Society and the Warner Leadership Team. He plans to attend the University of Oklahoma in the fall and major in Health and Exercise Science. Harley’s goal is to complete medical school and become a doctor.
Warner’s first valedictorian is Eloise Thomas. Eloise is the daughter of Katherine Foster and John Thomas. Eloise is a member of the National Honor Society, the Native American Student Association, and participated in Marching Band and the Academic Pursuit Team. She plans to attend the University of Oklahoma in the fall to pursue a degree in biology and computer science.
The final valedictorian is Emma Sikes. Emma is the daughter of Danny and Cari Sikes, and the granddaughter of Joanne Sikes and the late Gene Sikes and Clara Brinker and the late Roger Jones. Emma is a member of the National Honor Society, the Indian National Honor Society, the National Society of High School Scholars, the Warner Lady Eagles basketball team, leadership team, yearbook staff, and is the class secretary. After Emma graduates, she plans to attend Connors State College to finish out her basics, then transfer to the University of Oklahoma to finish out a degree in Physical Therapy.
