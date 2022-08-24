Warner grad enrolls at Columbia University med school

William Gardner, 2013 graduate of Warner High School, has been accepted and enrolled in the Columbia University School of Medicine, Columbia Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, for the 2026 graduating class and received his white coat in a ceremony on Aug. 19.
Gardner graduated from Warner in 2013 as valedictorian, then attended Harvard for four years earning a degree in Sociology with a minor in Public Health, Gardner then attended the University of Washington on a three-year fellowship, earning a master's degree in Public Health. Gardner made a perfect score ACT while attending WHS. He took the MCAT (Medical College Admission Test®) after graduating from University of Washington and made a perfect score. Fewer than 2% of people taking the MCAT make a perfect score.
Gardner is the son of William and Cheryl Delong Gardner of Warner.
