WARNER — Each Warner Public Schools student and staff member at an assembly received a blue ribbon Friday.
It was the thanks they received for helping Warner Elementary School earn National Blue Ribbon status. U.S. Department of Education named Warner Elementary as a National Blue Ribbon School in September. The recognition is based on a school's overall academic performance.
Around 900 ribbons were handed out Friday after an all-school assembly celebrating the honor.
"We wanted to celebrate all our students," Superintendent David Vinson said. "It was the elementary that received the award. But, since it was based on multiple years of high grades, we wanted to ensure that all kids who played a part in it get celebrated."
Warner's honor was based on high performance of every student throughout the district, Vinson said.
"So we were able to have that over several years," he said. "Our district goal, in terms of state testing, was to be 30 percent higher than the state average. And that's what we strive for."
Elementary Principal Alan Gordon looked at the elementary, middle school and high school students and said "we could not have done this without every individual in this room."
"There's a quote that says Eagles come in all shapes and sizes, but you will recognize their achievements by their attitude," Gordon said, noting Warner's Eagle mascot. "Every person brings something to this table, and that's what makes us great every day of the year."
Other speakers included Connors State College President Ron Ramming and State Senator Roger Thompson.
Middle School and High School counselor Misty Durrett compared academic excellence to winning a State Championship.
"Every April, I remind students about what state testing is. It is our State Championship game, just like a Super Bowl in elementary. We are all on this team, working all year toward the championship." she said. "We were named a National Blue Ribbon School, which means we are one of the top schools in the United States of America."
Elementary teacher Janna Torix said she never wanted to teach anywhere but Warner.
"This is where my kids grew up in school and I appreciate the culture and the whole environment," she said, adding that Warner earned the blue ribbon because of everyone working together.
"And we're really a faith-based community, and everybody comes together and wants to help, and the kids buy in and everybody — kids, teachers, all the way to custodians, we all love this school," she said.
Warner Elementary was among 297 schools earning the National Blue Ribbon honor this year. Neighboring Checotah Intermediate Elementary earned the honor based on how well it closed achievement gaps over the years.
The district has had such distinction for at least five years.
In 2017, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister visited Warner to see how the district managed to raise its state test scores in the face of higher state standards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.