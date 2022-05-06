Warner student's painting to hang in US Capitol

Visitors to the U.S. Capitol soon can see an artistic tribute to Cherokee writing painted by Madison Dilley of Warner High School.
Dilley, a junior, placed first in this year's District 2 Congressional Art Competition. Warner junior Cooper Lange placed second, and senior Felicity Hammer placed third.
District 2 Congressman Markwayne Mullin expressed thanks to participating students.
“I was blown away by the talent I saw from the submissions across the Second District, and I am inspired by the students’ deep commitment to their craft," Mullin said. "Huge congratulations to this years’ winners. I look forward to seeing your pieces in the U.S. Capitol and in my district offices.”
Dilley said she felt like her heart dropped when she heard she had won.
"I'm pretty excited. I didn't think I was going to place," she said, adding that her painting was a celebration of the Cherokee syllabary.
Warner art teacher Shelly Beck said Dilley also won a trip to Washington, D.C.
She said the painting will be shown in a hallway beneath the U.S. Capitol.
"It has artwork from all 50 states, and the painting will be shown for one year," Beck said.
Lange's pencil sketch, "The Cowgirl Way," will hang at Mullins' McAlester office.
Hammer's work, "Hair in the Wind" will hang at Mullins' Claremore office.
Beck said it was humbling that three Warner students took the top honors.
"I'm very excited about our students," she said. "The theme this year is history of Oklahoma. With the Cherokee Nation being in Oklahoma, even before we were a state, and with Warner located inside the Cherokee Nation, we have a lot of Cherokee students, we felt like it was important to show that. The other part of our story is the cowboys."
Beck said representatives of Muskogee Area Art Guild were judges.
The presentation was made at Northeastern State University Muskogee campus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.