Promoters of a $750,000 Warner Public Schools bond proposal say passage would add space for band, cheerleading and elementary physical education.
The March 2 bond election, open to voters in Warner Public Schools, calls for passage of a $750,000, four-year bond issue. The bonds would help fund a new cheerleading and activity facility at Warner High and a new band and physical education facility at Warner Elementary.
The bond issue would result in an initial 6.4 percent increase in property taxes, Warner Superintendent David Vinson said. He said that would translate into an increase of $64.60 for every $1,000 in property taxes.
Two 2017 four-year bond issues, totaling $450,000, are ending, he said.
Vinson said more space is needed to accommodate growing enrollment. He said enrollment has grown from 690 in 2013 to 810 in 2021, a 17 percent increase.
Elementary students go to available spaces, such as the school event center or wrestling room, for their PE classes, he said. The elementary could use a new PE room for recess during bad weather as well as classes, he said.
"It will also be beneficial for our district as a whole, our event center being our nicest place to host basketball games and events for the community," Vinson said. "It will help preserve it and keep it in good condition for years to come when we're not running 500 kids a day in that space for PE."
The new elementary building also will include a band room three times larger than the current space.
Warner Band Director Ralph Ayers said a new band room would give more space to the program, which serves students from fourth grade through high school. He said there are about 60 in the fourth-grade band class and 30 members in the high school band. There also will be more space for instruments and uniforms.
The new high school building would include a 150-foot by 100-foot activity center the school can use for indoor athletic practices and Summer Pride activities and camps. There also will be a practice room for cheerleading.
"At the last bond issue, we added classrooms," Vinson said. "We had a multi-use space that was the cheer room. We added three classrooms for the sixth-grade because of our growth....The cheerleaders lost their cheer space."
Cheerleading coach Whitney Bible said a new facility would help the squads have more productive practices and "properly plan for future pep assemblies, events, and activities for our school and community."
"Without the proper space, practices, equipment, and planning has been limited when it comes to competition," Bible said. "Having our own cheer facility gives both our junior high and high school cheer programs its fullest potential to continue to build on the success our programs had throughout the years and the years to come."
About the Warner Public Schools Bond issue
• Four-year, $750,000 bond issue.
• To build a new band room and physical education facility at the elementary school.
• To build a new cheerleading and activity building at the high school.
• Result in a 6.46 percent initial increase — $64.60 for every $1,000 tax the property owner pays — in the district ad valorem tax.
Deadline for absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Tuesday.
• Early in-person voting is 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Muskogee County Election Board office, 400 W. Broadway, room 120.
• Election-day voting, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 2.
Polling places for March 2 election
• Precinct 49, Grandview Baptist Church 3608 S. Cherokee Drive, Muskogee.
• Precinct 55, New Hope Assembly of God 110 W. 58th St. S., Muskogee.
• Precinct 56/59, Warner Assembly of God 206 Third St., Warner.
• Precinct 57/58, Webbers Falls Municipal offices, 212 N. Highway 100, Webber Falls.
• Precinct 64 110 N. Second St., Porum.
Source: Muskogee County Election Board
