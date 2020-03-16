Water aerobics good for mind, body

Water aerobics instructor Linda Ryan likes to exercise in Fort Gibson school's swimming pool, even when no one comes to class.
"It keeps me physically fit," she said, swirling her arms in the water. "It makes my mind clear. It makes me handle stress maybe a little bit better. It just makes me more healthy, and I just feel better."
Ryan leads the water aerobics class 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, when school is in session. Her class meets in two lanes while swimmers do laps in other lanes.
The water must be cool to accommodate the FGHS swim team, she said. "But after we get started, it does okay."
Classes usually begin with a few minutes of jogging, Ryan said.
"Then we do jumping jacks," she said. "We just walk to cool down. We cross our bodies with our elbows sometimes because that cross movement is always good."
Students move into the deep water for what Ryan calls "no impact" aerobics — scissor kicks, sit ups, cool-down stretching."
Ryan said resistance of the water enhances the exercise.
"It's easier on your joints," she said. "That is something that people with arthritis are looking for, something that's low impact, easy on your joints."
The Guthrie native said she grew up on a farm and enjoyed being active.
Fort Gibson school's pool got Ryan interested in water aerobics about 20 years ago.
"We might as well take advantage of this pool, because it's a community thing," she said. "It's the whole community's pool."
Ryan taught school, including pre-kindergarten and first grade, at Fort Gibson for 22 years before retiring in 2017.
She said she would come to the pool after a tough day in the classroom, "and I would get my second wind."
Exercise helped her get through cancer treatment 13 years ago.
"If it hadn't have been for this water aerobics, I would not have made it," Ryan said.
"Everybody has those moments in their lives when it's just a crisis for them at the time," Ryan said. "If they would just come in and get some kind of exercise — I don't care if its water, I don't care what it is — exercise will help your brain deal with that crisis in your life."
Ryan said teachers from Muskogee led the classes when she started.
After several years, "they needed someone to take it over, and I said I will," she said.
She studied water aerobic routines and techniques online and through the Pinterest social media page.
Ryan said people who have not done water aerobics should take it easy at first.
When school is not in session, and the pool is closed, Ryan finds other ways to exercise. She said she walks more in the summer.
"I get out in the yard a little bit more often," she said. "It kind of works out."
If you go
WHAT: Water Aerobics and lap swimming.
WHEN: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays, when Fort Gibson Public Schools is in session.
WHERE: Fort Gibson school swimming pool.
ADMISSION: $2.
