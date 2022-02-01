"Big Red," the Fort Gibson tiger mascot, has a cleaner look after crews repainted a town water tower near Fort Gibson Intermediate Elementary School.
Fort Gibson Water Treatment Plant Superintendent Mike Gaither said crews finished repainting the 500,000-gallon tower on Willey Street near U.S. 62 on Monday morning. The repainting included the orange and black tiger head mascot.
Gaither said crews are to start repainting a 250,000-gallon water tower on Garrison by the end of this week, then will move on to a 250,000-gallon tower near Fort Gibson cemetery, he said.
"We have them maintained on a regular basis," Gaither said. "Every few years, we drain and clear the towers and every 10 years, we paint them.
Long-time Fort Gibson resident Desiree Nicholson said she came up with the idea of painting a mascot on the largest tower 20 years ago. She recalled how the tower seemed "naked" without a painting.
She said she got the idea after seeing a University of Arkansas Razorback mascot on a water tower in Arkansas.
Nicholson said the school paid for half and the town paid for half of the original tiger painting.
"It's 25 feet by 25 feet, and I named her Big Red," Nicholson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.