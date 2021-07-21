Watson receives JoBeth Michele Haley Memorial Scholarship

Honoring the this year's JoBeth Michele Haley Memorial Scholarship recipient are, from left, Democratic Women of Muskogee County President Donna Woods, recipient Ellaina Watson and scholarship benefactor Jimmy Haley. 

 MILISSA WATSON/Submitted

The Democratic Women of Muskogee County awarded 2021 Muskogee High School graduate Ellaina Watson the JoBeth Michele Haley Memorial Scholarship.

Ellaina graduated Summa Cum Laude and will attend the University of Missouri in the fall. 

