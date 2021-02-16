Weather creates hazards, affects electric service

Gospel Rescue Mission's chapel offered a warm place for John Barnett and others without a home Monday.
Barnett said he keeps a camp around 40th Street, "but I had to come in here."
"A police officer brought me over here, but I don't know his name," he said, adding that he's been at the shelter for three days."
The mission has opened its chapel annex as a warming shelter for people without a home or electricity. About a dozen people found refuge Monday afternoon. Some bundled under blankets.
Sub-freezing temperatures likely will continue until the weekend. AccuWeather says temperatures will reach the 32-degree freezing mark on Friday and hit 42 on Saturday. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch, with snow accumulating from 5 to 8 inches, through Thursday morning.
The mission's warming shelter is open from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., said GRM Executive Director Rich Schaus.
"Then we move them over to the main shelter and give them dinner," he said. "And they hang out in the dining room until it's time for bed, and they can sleep in our dining room."
People are moved back to the chapel at 6 the next morning, Schaus said.
The shelter is open for "any who wants to stay warm."
"We're not asking a lot of questions, unless they want to check into the regular shelter," he said.
GRM Chief of Staff Jack Murr said the mission welcomes donations of socks, gloves, "anything that's warm."
"If people want to bring snacks, whatever," he said, adding that the GRM kitchen fixed a lunch for those there Monday.
Area public works crews spent Monday plowing snow off roads as temperatures remained frigid through the day.
Muskogee Emergency Management Director Tyler Evans said people are asked to conserve their electricity and gas to avoid shortages.
"The amount of usage is taking a toll for utility companies to keep up with," he said. "I heard Glenpool was doing blackouts and we saw in the news about Dallas doing rolling blackouts. We're all within that same region within the Southwest Power Pool."
OG&E and Lake Region Electric Cooperative are urging their customers to conserve their power usage as much as possible.
The Southwest Power Pool (SPP), power grid operator for a region covering 14 states in the central U.S., has declared an Energy Emergency Alert Level 3. SPP has directed its member utilities, including OG&E, to initiate temporary, controlled interruptions of service.
“These will be short-term, controlled interruptions and may continue through mid-week,” said Brian Alford, OG&E spokesperson.
Declaration of energy emergency alerts are due to several factors resulting from widespread, long-lasting and extreme cold weather. These factors include, but are not limited to, high electricity use across the entire SPP system and limited wind power and natural gas availability.
While SPP and its member companies work to restore the regional power grid to full capacity, OG&E is urging its customers to reduce electricity use.
Muskogee County Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith said roads were snow-packed and slick in spots on Monday morning.
"We just need to stay off of them," he said. "The city, county and state all have machinery going, trying to improve the road conditions. It's just going to take time. We've got so many roads."
He said that, while the snow might offer better traction than ice, "it's still very hazardous."
"The more people we have on the roads, the more we're likely to have problems," Smith said. "We've got a chance for another snow on Tuesday."
Wagoner County Emergency Management Director Heath Underwood said United Church of Wagoner is offering a warmth shelter for people without power or heat.
