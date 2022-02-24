Pigs tended to act a little more stubborn while being shown Wednesday at the Muskogee County Livestock Show.
"It's a lot harder to do it in cold weather," said Britt Duke of Porum, who showed a Hampshire hog. "It's a lot harder on the pigs."
Sleet and freezing rain is expected early Thursday, and temperatures are not expected to break above freezing, according to Muskogee's AccuWeather website. Very cold weather is expected, though temperatures are to be above freezing Friday. Rain and some ice is predicted for Saturday with temperatures in the low 40s.
Winds, sleet and sub-freezing weather didn't keep dozens of Muskogee County FFA and 4-H Club members from exhibiting their hogs during the first day of the show. The county show, a prelude to next week's Muskogee Regional Junior Livestock Show, has been postponed for Thursday because of the inclement, but is tentatively set to resume Friday at the Hatbox Events Center.
While most of her classmates were at home distance learning Wednesday morning, Fort Gibson freshman Audrey Cooper worked to get her Duroc pig inside the stock trailer and getting her Hampshire pig ready for the event. She had crossbreed to show later that day. The weather posed a challenge.
"It's been fun and an experience," Audrey said with a sarcastic snicker. "It's probably pretty hard on the pigs. For us, it's walking back and forth."
Outside, sleet and snow created a slippery white covering. Inside trailers and the former hangars, the pigs nestled in their straw beds, under the warmth of a heat lamp and protected by canvas tarps surrounding their pens.
Matt Marks of Warner, whose daughter showed a Hampshire, said cold weather is hard on a pig.
"They don't perform and eat as they should," he said.
Abby Marks, a seventh-grader, said her classmates were in class Wednesday. Other county schools, including Fort Gibson, Hilldale and Muskogee, canceled classes at their sites and had students go to distance learning.
