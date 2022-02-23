Muskogee is bracing for another potential round of sub-freezing precipitation early Thursday morning.
According to Muskogee's AccuWeather website, an icy mixture is expected Thursday morning. A winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday for eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas
Students at Muskogee, Hilldale and Fort Gibson schools are to go on distance learning on Thursday because of the inclement weather. Muskogee County Courthouse will be closed on Thursday.
The Muskogee County Livestock Show, which began with the hog show on Wednesday, will not be held on Thursday.
City of Muskogee Emergency Management Director Tyler Evans said Wednesday's sleet has passed, but another front is due early Thursday morning.
"Everything has moved over to Arkansas for the time being," Evans said shortly after 5 p.m. on Thursday. "Which gives an opportunity for our our public works department to plow what's on the roads now. They're also taking this time to salt and sand. The mixture is a little bit hot, I was told. They've got a little bit more brine in the mixture to hopefully melt some of the ice and keep it from sticking."
A second round of precipitation is due after midnight Thursday, he said.
"About 3 a.m. is what they are looking at for round two, which unfortunately is going to be freezing rain," Evans said on Wednesday evening. "From the diagram the National Weather Service sent us, it's going to be here for most of the day tomorrow (Thursday) and move out of the area around 6 p.m."
Evans said there were no major power outages on Wednesday.
Muskogee County Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith said there were a lot of motorist assists on Wednesday.
"Other than that, the streets are not in a good place," he said. "They are extremely slick, probably going to get worse overnight."
