Webbers Falls police are investigating how Webbers Falls students got a hold of a vape pen with marijuana Tuesday morning.
Webbers Falls Police Chief Wayne Cartwright said on Tuesday afternoon that eight students were involved and two remained in the hospital for observation. All students are OK, he said.
"Somebody brought a marijuana vape pen, a dab pen, to school, it had marijuana in it in a concentrated rate, and they smoked it," Cartwright said. "A couple of them had an adverse reaction to it. They were transported to the hospital. There was no fentanyl involved."
Cartwright said police have a few leads on who brought the pen to the school. The incident was reported around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
"We do not know who was involved at the beginning," he said, adding that no arrests have been made.
Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service spokeswoman Trish German said eight students were transported to Saint Francis Hospital in Muskogee on Tuesday. A ninth student declined transport.
In a Tuesday news release, Webbers Falls School Superintendent Chris Whelan said school staff immediately responded to the incident by rendering first aid and calling 911.
Whelan said the students were taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation "and were coherent and responsive."
"Outside counseling services will be on site for students and staff if needed," Whelan said. "We will continue to monitor the situation and work closely with the law enforcement to make sure this situation is investigated. Please keep these students and our school in your prayers."
School officials declined further comment.
