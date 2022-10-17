More than 75 Webbers Falls Public Schools students participated in a Walk, Bike and Roll event on Oct. 5.
This event allowed students from all grade levels to meet at the City Park and Walk, Ride or Roll to school to promote physical activity and healthy living.
The Webbers Falls Public Schools website said, "We want to thank the City of Webbers Falls, Webbers Falls Police, Mayor Pollard, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Muskogee County Sheriff's Office, Muskogee Health Department, Muskogee TSET, Cherokee Nation, Haley Frix, Dena Wilson, Lacey Wallace, Norma Griffith, Selena Rodden Frost and all the other wonderful volunteers that made this happen. A special shout out goes to Tiffany Tolbert and Meghan Johnson for their hard work in planning and making sure this event was a success."
