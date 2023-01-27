WEBBERS FALLS — School officials hope passage of a $3.15 million bond issue could help solve problems remaining from the devastating 2019 flood.
Voters in the Webbers Falls school district will vote on the bond package on Feb. 14. It includes improved drainage across the campus, improvements in the ag building and improvements at the softball and baseball fields.
Superintendent Chris Whelan said the bond issue would not increase millage or ad valorem tax rate if passed. The district had a previous bond issue that expired in 2021.
The Arkansas River swelled beyond its banks in late May 2019, covering Webbers Falls in flood waters.
"The flood did much more damage than people realize, not just physically, but into the ground," Whelan said. "We have a drainage issue around the school that was caused by the floods that came in 2019. It dropped a lot of silt when the waters receded. It left a lot of silt around the school."
The silt causes flooding in the parking lot, sidewalks and around the gym, he said.
Whelan said drainage would be solved by "an engineering plan to move the water away from the school."
"We're so flat here, there's nowhere for it to drain," he said.
The district did get some relief from Federal Emergency Management Agency, but it did not cover all repairs, Whelan said.
The flood also damaged equipment in the ag building. Whelan said the school must replace a plasma cutter used in welding.
Ag teacher Brad Carey said he needs to replace a CNC machine plasma cutter, which is a computer operated machine that cuts preprogrammed designs in metal.
"It really trains these kids," he said. "We have one that's back there that's a nice paperweight that was destroyed during the flood. We need to replace that."
Carey said he also needs a powder coating machine to keep welded items from rusting.
Baseball and softball facilities, including the concession stand and bathrooms, also were damaged in the flood.
Whelan said the bond issue would fund further upgrades, including new locker room buildings, new backstops, new aluminum bleachers on concrete pads, new LED lighting, and a new concession building with bathrooms.
"The girls softball building is not American Softball Association compliant in size," Whelan said. "It's too small, so we're going to expand it to where we can host district games and regional games."
Key dates
• Deadline to file for absentee ballot: Monday.
• Early voting: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 9 and 10, Muskogee County Election Board, 400 W. Broadway, Room 120.
• Election Day: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 14.
