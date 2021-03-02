Colleagues recall the encouragement they received from former assistant Muskogee Public Schools Superintendent Jim Wilson.
Wilson died Monday morning.
"He would write positive notes to people on a regular basis, even to his superintendent," said former MPS Superintendent Mile Garde. "Jim was one of the most well-rounded administrators I ever knew. He was extremely organized; he was a detailed guy. There wasn't anything you couldn't get him to do, and he would do it timely and efficiently and to the best to anybody's ability. It would be a quality presentation."
Former MPS Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Derryl Venters also recalled Wilson's encouragement when she taught science and he was a principal.
"He let me be the best I could be," Venters said. "If I asked him for technology, all he'd say was 'just win some contests.' He would let me go to conferences, and he'd say 'just keep winning.'"
Venters also recalled Wilson's notes.
"He'd write us notes of encouragement, thanking us for doing a good job," she said.
Venters and Wilson worked together in putting on the annual Regional Science and Engineering Fair, which brought hundreds of area students to Muskogee Civic Center each spring.
"He and I worked from 1996 until two years ago, when he stopped," Venters said, recalling that she and Wilson were talking about the science fair "a couple of weeks back."
Wilson's influence reached beyond MPS.
Retired Woodall Superintendent Linda Clinkenbeard said Wilson was a good mentor.
"He was always someone I felt like, as a young administrator, I could go talk to," Clinkenbeard said.
Wilson retired in May 2016 after 48 years with the district. At the time of his retirement, he was assistant MPS superintendent of support services and personnel.
Wilson said at the time that he wanted to spend more time with his wife, Karen Wilson.
MPS Executive Administrative Assistant Carla Cooper said, "The Jim I remember was a happy, smiling Jim, one who not only was cheerful in himself but who gave much cheerfulness to others."
Cooper said she got to know Wilson when she started work at MPS in 2004.
"Jim loved trains and had all kinds of train memorabilia," she said. "When he retired, we had a coffee table made out lumber from old railway car and he loved it."
Garde said Wilson also had a great sense of humor.
"He could pull a prank on you," Garde said. "He added that to the work environment as well. It's just a great loss."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.