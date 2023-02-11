Even while representing different teams, Ayden Kemp and Bianca McVay seemed poised to be Muskogee High School Winter Homecoming king and queen.
Kemp's maroon tie, contrasting a black shirt and jacket, complemented McVay's maroon sequined gown during the coronation, held Friday afternoon at the Ron Milam Field House. Attendants represented about 27 organizations and athletic teams during the ceremony, which was repeated Friday night between the boys and girls basketball games.
Kemp, who represented MHS boys track and field, said he was proud to have earned the honor.
"It was something I was really working hard for this whole week," Kemp said. "One of the ways of promoting myself was by cooking breakfast this morning and serving it to the kids at school."
McVay, who represented girls basketball, said it took about a week to prepare for the ceremony.
"It took some time to find the dress that I wanted," she said. "And then we ran into some complications. Within that same day, we found the dress that I have on now. I feel we made the best choice."
She said she got the dress at Kimberly's Bridal and Prom Boutique in Tahlequah.
As a center for the MHS Lady Roughers, McVay, is used to facing down her nerves. She said she was nervous and excited at Friday's coronation.
"I didn't expect I was going to be queen," she said. "It means a lot, because this is my last year as a senior at Muskogee High School, and for them to say that I was queen, I just feel so filled with joy."
Kemp said he plans to "win that gold medal" at the state track and field competition this spring. Last fall, he played defensive back for Rougher football.
"After I graduate, I plan to attend the Army National Guard so I can have help to pay for my college," he said.
McVay said she plans to go to college and further her education. She said she wants to be a travel nurse.
Winter Homecoming Court
QUEEN, Bianca McVay
KING, Ayden Kemp
• Boys Basketball, Jamarian Ficklin
• Academic Pursuit Team, Lucille Ledbetter
• Boys Golf, Van Elgin
• Girls Golf, Claire Rosson
• Boys Tennis, Carter Lamont
• Girls Tennis, Mallory Garner
• African American Heritage Club, Ahmari Conard
• Robotics, Keeghan Hess
• FCCLA, Destiny Bias
• Yearbook, Ian Murphy
• Science Club, Aubri West
• Student Life Leadership, James Mackey
• FFA, Gracee Starkey
• Character Club, Rain Scott
• Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Teens for Christ, Attie Jamison
• Wrestling, Thomas Lewis
• Esports, Jorden Moore
• Speech Attendant, Jaylee Girdner
• Boys Soccer, Christopher DelaGarza
• Girls Soccer, Sahra Kajavi
• Boys Swim, Wyatt Stephens
• Girls, Swim, Sabrina Meinershagen
• Baseball, Thairenn Thompson
• Slow pitch, Shay Grissom
• Girls Basketball, Bianca McVay
• Boys Track and Field, Ayden Kemp
• Girls Track and Field, Jakayla Swanson
