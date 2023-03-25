Women’s History Month celebrated with fashion show fundraiser

March is National Women’s History Month.
An International Fashion Show will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St.
This event is a fundraiser for Bacone College to help them with reconstruction of classrooms and dormitories.
The event will highlight African American traditional clothing with models wearing traditional garments representing African culture.
Asian Americans will also be represented with models from Vietnamese culture wearing dresses, and also a model from Taiwan who will be wearing her traditional dress. Traditional style Hispanic clothing will also be shown with a variation of South American cultures including Puerto Rican, Honduras, and traditional-style Mexican dress. There will also be a couple of models wearing French-style clothing and a modern contemporary Native American designer Burning Wagon Designs from Skiatook.
Members of the men’s soccer team from Bacone will be representing their countries by carrying a flag representing their home country. There will also be a couple of clothing boutiques from Muskogee where women will be wearing new spring clothing designs from Beautiful Blessings Boutique, Brittany Beasley’s store and Hayley Frix’s Hey Girly Clothing boutique.
Traditional Native American clothing will also be included with models representing various tribes from Oklahoma. In the opening ceremony, the event will start with Rick Ewing of Muskogee Parks and Recreation who will be playing Scottish bagpipes to help get the event started after the opening welcome from Nicky Michael, interim president of Bacone College.
Tickets for this event are on sale for $20 and can be purchased through eventbrite. There will also be a silent auction. Craft vendors and food trucks will be there from noon until the program is concluded by 5 p.m. For anyone who needs information about signing up to become a vendor or food truck they can contact Sarah Megan Kelley by email megankelley15@gmail.com or on Facebook. They are also seeking donations for silent auction and looking for sponsors for the show.
