Wooden 'a servant for his community'

Muskogee High School senior Elijah Wooden has been called a servant and leader.
Wooden, 17, has received the Donovan Caldwell Memorial Scholarship by the Muskogee Christian Ministers Union. The $1,500 scholarship is named for Donovan Caldwell, a Northeastern State University student from Muskogee who was killed in an auto accident.
Muskogee Christian Ministers Union President Bryan Bunch said Wooden "not only is a servant for his community, but for Christ, as well."
"Elijah participated in the leadership class partnership, Impact Through Connection, to enhance literacy at Cherokee and Creek elementary," Bunch said. "Anyone who is willing to give their time for the service of others is a leader."
Wooden said words cannot describe his gratitude.
"I am beyond grateful to receive this scholarship," he said. "It's been a blessing for me and my family. It's definitely relieved a lot of stress."
He said the scholarship "definitely helps a whole lot."
A member of MHS Class of 2022, Wooden was vice president of student council and a drummer with the MHS marching band.
"I just try to use what I have to help my community and be a part of school," Wooden said. "I love giving back all I can and being engaged during school."
He said he played percussion since eighth grade.
"Being in band I was able to accomplish being known as one of the music All-Staters," he said. "With that accomplishments, that means I'm one of the best percussionists in eastern Oklahoma, and that's something I'm very proud of."
Wooden said his work with student council taught him a lot about leadership.
"It helped me grow in leadership and understand what it means to serve and work with others," he said. "As vice president, I was over different student life events. If we were to go to an elementary school, I'd be over the schedule for that day, basically be over different events. Some days, we would go and read to different elementary students, even some days we'd give back to the Salvation Army."
He also was MHS president of Oklahoma Honor Society and was a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Club and African American Heritage Club. He participated in the Chick-Fil-A Leader Academy.
Wooden plans to attend Northeastern Oklahoma A&M and study business administration. He said he plans to be involved in the NEO band.
MEET ELIJAH WOODEN
AGE: 17.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Cherokee Elementary, Ben Franklin Science Academy, Alice Robertson Junior High, Muskogee High School. Will attend Northeastern Oklahoma A&M.
FAMILY: Parents, Anthony and Jacqueline Wooden; Sister, Ashley; Brother, Ashton.
CHURCH: Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
HOBBIES: Listen to music, practice on instrument, spend time with family.
