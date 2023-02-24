Youth and adults can develop self-confidence and modeling skills at a Model Workshop set for Sunday.
Participants could move on to an International Fashion Show marking Women's History Month on March 26.
The Model Workshop will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. Admission is free.
Fashion show organizer Sarah Megan Kelley said the workshop is open to male or female, ages 12 and older, who have never modeled.
"This could could be an opportunity for them to learn how to walk, how to pose, how to do model stances," Kelley said.
Participants fill out applications that include height, clothing size. People under 18 need a parent or guardian to sign the application, she said. Participants are to wear loose-fitting clothing, short-sleeved shirts, minimal makeup. Shoes can be heels or comfortable flats.
Women from various ethnicities, including Cherokee model Elana Stroble Gallardo, will help at the workshop, Kelley said.
"We are looking for women from different ethnic backgrounds to model traditional clothing if they have it. Or if there are people in the community who have clothing from various backgrounds — African American, Asian American, Hispanic, Latina and Native American."
Other ethnicities, such as Middle Eastern, India subcontinent or European also are welcome, Kelley said.
"Even if we had someone of Scottish or Irish descent that might have clothing from that country, that would be really cool," she said.
Kelley said she knows of Native designers who might be scouting people to model their tribal clothing.
"We also are looking for men who are willing to audition and try out," Kelley said.
The International Fashion Show, set for 1 p.m. March 26 at the MLK Center, is a fundraiser for Bacone College. An admission price has not been set yet. Funds raised by the fashion show will help Bacone College rehabilitate classrooms and dormitories, Kelley said.
If you go
WHAT: Model Workshop for International Fashion Show.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
WHERE: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St.
ADMISSION: Free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.