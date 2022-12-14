Thousands of veterans buried at Fort Gibson National Cemetery are to have wreaths placed at their headstones Saturday.
"It's a gift from whoever places it to that veteran, whether it is family or a complete stranger," said Wreaths Across America's Fort Gibson coordinator Tiffany Town.
Wreaths Across America will have its annual wreath-laying ceremony at 11 a.m. at the cemetery.
People also may join a wreath escort, which will line up at Muskogee Davis Field Airport at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The escort will go up Main Street, Shawnee Bypass and Willey Road to the cemetery.
The ceremony by the flagpole includes placing eight ceremonial wreaths to represent the branches of the military, as well as prisoners of war and missing in action, Town said.
U.S. Marine veteran and forensic artist Harvey Pratt from El Reno will be guest speaker.
Veterans' families will lay wreaths first.
"We let families get their wreaths and spend quality time with their loved one," Town said. "It is a very emotional day for a lot of families."
No family is turned away.
"If they have a loved one out there and they want to come place a wreath, we have 5,600 wreaths," she said. "There will be plenty for families to come out and place for a loved one."
Volunteers from veterans' groups, school groups, scouts and other organizations help place the wreaths, Town said. This year's groups include Civil Air Patrol, VFW Eufaula, Tony Goetz Elementary and Fort Gibson, students, Commissioned Officers Association, Exchange Club of Muskogee.
"There are a lot of veterans at Fort Gibson that no longer have family," Town said. "We have people who will just adopt a stone. They come out every year with their family and their kids. It's a great tradition to start with your family to show them, first it's patriotic. To honor their service and sacrifice, to teach the next generations why it is important to ensure that freedom."
Town said 5,600 live wreaths are to be placed this Saturday. The cemetery has about 26,000 veterans' graves.
"So we still have a long way to go," Town said. "This year, the cemetery has really grown. They are placing veterans in new sections."
Fort Gibson National Cemetery has hosted the event locally since around 2006.
"When they started placing wreaths at the national cemetery, the only wreaths they placed were ceremonial wreaths. That's all they had," Town said. "It has grown over the years."
Wreaths Across America places wreaths at more than 3,000 sites across the United States, as well as foreign cemeteries where veterans are buried, Town said.
People can still go online to sponsor a wreath, Town said.
From Dec. 17 to Jan. 17, people can sponsor two wreaths for the price of one.
"It's a good way to jump start the numbers for next year," she said.
If you go
WHAT: Wreaths Across America Ceremony.
WHEN: 11 a.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Fort Gibson National Cemetery flagpole.
To sponsor a wreath:
• Cost: $15 a wreath.
• Go online to https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/OK0001
