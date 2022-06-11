Muskogee High School Young Republicans Club will host a town hall debate for four Republican candidates vying to replace District 2 Congressman Markwayne Mullin.
The debate will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on the second floor of Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St., and is open to the public.
Two student moderators, Micah Stafford and Attie Jamison from the Young Republicans Club, will pose questions to the candidates, but most questions will be presented by audience members directly. Voters who want to ask one or more of the candidates a question are encouraged to arrive early so that the moderators have enough time to organize and vet their questions.
Candidates who have agreed to attend are John Bennett, David Derby, Avery Frix and Johnny Teehee.
The event also will be live streamed at Facebook - Muskogee High School Young Republicans.
