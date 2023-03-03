Wagoner County 4-H Club member Knitelynn Toney said she knows how to brace her lambs for show, even though they're taller than she is.
"I get their head rested on my shoulder," she said. "You brace them, you set them up to where their front feet are back and their fronts are forward."
Knitelynn entered three lambs in Thursday's sheep competition at Muskogee Regional Junior Livestock Show.
The Coweta third grader spent the morning cleaning and blow-drying the lambs — a Hampshire and two naturals. She had to reach to blow dry the back and neck, but fluffing the wool around each leg was no problem. In her first year showing lambs, Knitelynn said she has won banners with her Hampshire and one of her naturals.
She said that, at 160 pounds, the Hampshire weighs more than she does.
Brantley Conner, a Coweta second grader, is too young to show in competition, but that didn't keep him from helping his cousin and sister with their sheep on Thursday.
"He's a good hired hand," said his aunt, Lacey Payne. "He helps his sister and keeps them in line."
Brantley held a lamb for his cousin, Conner Payne, while lambs were being weighed before the competition.
Conner Payne of Wagoner County 4-H showed two sheep. One sheep, a southdown, was bottle fed almost from infancy, Lacey Payne said, adding that the mama ewe died during last year's show.
The Payne and Conner families are spending plenty of time in Muskogee this week.
"A little brother and middle brother has heifers and steers," Lacey Payne said. "So they're here with kids, too. And a grandpa's here."
Brantley's older sister, third grader Abigail Conner, said she showed a pig and doe kid goats earlier this week. She said she placed fourth in her class with the doe kid.
Abigail said she hopes Brantley does a good job when he begins showing competitively next year.
Her main advice: "I hope he listens."
Sheep, goats and pigs are good animals for beginners, because they are easy to work with, said Tahlequah ag teacher Carl Wallace.
"They have more of a personality," Wallace said, adding that youngsters are less likely to be dragged by a sheep or goat than by a heifer or steer.
Tahlequah FFA member Kadence Haney agreed that showing lambs is easy.
"They're smaller than some, they're easier to take care of, they don't cost too much to feed," she said.
Now in her eighth year of showing, Kadence recalled the hardest part of those early years was getting out of bed to feed them at 5:30 a.m.
"Now it's like 6," Kadence said. "When you can drive yourself, you don't have to go so early."
If you go
WHAT: Muskogee Regional Junior Livestock Show Premium Show and Sale.
WHEN: 5 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Hatbox Event Center, 640 S. 40th St.
Goat results
DOE KIDS
Grand: Jacee Wilson, Kinta 4-H.
Reserve and Bronze: Bradley Strain, Kinta FFA.
MARKET GOATS
Grand and Bronze: Avery White, Fort Gibson FFA.
Reserve: Jade McPeak, Checotah FFA.
