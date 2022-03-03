Wash, rinse, blow dry. Dually Robison knows the routine well when he prepares his doe kid for the Muskogee Regional Junior Livestock Show.
The Checotah FFA member, now a high school junior, said he's been showing doe kids, which are juvenile female goats, since he was 9.
Several hundred doe kids and market wether goats were shown at Wednesday's show. Muskogee Regional Junior Livestock Show competition runs through Friday. The show concludes with the Premium Show and Sale on Saturday.
Dually said he's gotten better showing goats over the years. His doe kids won Grand Champion in 2017 and Reserve Grand in 2015 and 2021.
Wednesday marked the first time sixth-grader Izabella Flurry of Oktaha 4-H has shown goats. And she had plenty to show — two doe kids and a market wether. Market wethers are adult castrated males.
The main thing Izabella said she learned about goats is "they're crazy."
"They're just funner to be around," she said.
Izabella said she's shown cattle at the Regional Show for three years and has gotten better with time.
"I just work with them more and more every year," Izabella said. "It gets easier. I just have more experience."
Officials said about 140 doe kids were entered.
While doe kids were being prepped for Wednesday's show, dozens of market wether exhibitors lined up to weigh their goats.
Wyatt Harbell of Roland FFA held his two goats, each wearing a red mask and spandex cover, while waiting.
"I don't know if they're going to be in the same class. One weighs 90 (pounds) and the other is 96," he said. "The brown-headed one is Lynyrd and the white-headed one is Skynyrd."
Wyatt and some other Roland students were fortunate to show their goats on Wednesday.
"Our ag teacher had a blowout on the way here, and he was towing the goat trailer," Wyatt said, adding that his goats were in the school's trailer.
Sheep will be shown on Thursday, and cattle — heifers and steers — will be shown Friday.
WHERE: Hatbox Event Center, 40th and Arline streets.
SCHEDULE
Thursday
• Sheep: 2 p.m.
Friday
• Heifers: 8:30 a.m.
• Steers: 7 p.m.
Saturday
• Chuck wagon feed: 5 p.m.
• Buyers Dinner: 5 p.m.
• Premium Auction Sale: 6 p.m.
Hog Results
GRAND: Emma Selvidge, Morris FFA, Cross Breed Champion.
RESERVE GRAND: Kinzee Todd, Porter FFA.
BRONZE: Jace Clark, Morris.
BREED CHAMPIONS
BERKSHIRE — Champ: Logan Ridley, Muskogee FFA; Reserve: Jalei Watts, Warner FFA.
CHESTER — Champ: Gracie Ray, Midway FFA; Reserve: Shea Hornbuckle, Wagoner FFA.
HEREFORD — Champ: Robert Bennett, Sallisaw 4-H; Reserve: Camden Kellner, Midway 4-H.
POLAND — Champ: Macy McCrary, Cherokee County 4-H; Reserve: Kord Groves, Beggs 4-H.
SPOT — Champ: Jace Clark; Reserve: Jolee Taylor, Fort Gibson FFA.
DUROC — Champ: Conner Loepp, Fort Gibson; Reserve: Cayden Cooper, Fort Gibson.
HAMPSHIRE — Champ: Kinzee Todd; Reserve: Karson Osborn, Fort Gibson FFA.
YORK — Champ: Gracie Watson, Oktaha FFA; Reserve: Brooke McGuire, Oktaha FFA.
CROSS — Champ: Emma Selvidge; Reserve: Jace Clark.
