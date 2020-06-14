Science has become God of scholastic world's learning

Ages ago, the sense built gods of wood, stone, metal and gold because they were god hungry. Many today are still god hungry and now instead of building idols of wood, stone and metal, he builds them out of sense knowledge. He is still worshipping the works of his hands, he can't help it.
Man's science does not explain the reason for creation nor the reason for man being here. His science cannot discover spirit nor can it find life. He can see the effects of the spirit and the effect of life. But science cannot answer the why of man's being here nor where he is going. Science cannot answer this age long hunger after God nor of man's unconscious faith in a life beyond the grave.
During World War II about 1943 or 44, General George Patton, as his army rolled into Italy, he made the remark to a reporter; "how is it that I feel like I've been here before, in some other time."
My mother was a born again Christian and she had instilled in my heart, from the Bible, the word of God. When I read Gen. Patton's statement, it started my mind to wondering. Then, in the '50s, I read in a magazine where 10 top scientists believed in the Bible for an answer to the knowledge of "why." If just one of them had been a born again Christian, he could have made a vast difference. They all agreed that planet Earth was 50 billion plus years old.
Through my years of pastoral work, I have been asked by young men and women in Bible study or in private conversation, did I believe our planet was populated by people such as we are before Genesis and its chaotic condition. I would tell them, yes, I believe after much study of God's word and help from my spiritual Father.
The Bible, God's word, is quite convincing when you have the Holy Ghost to help you. The word of God says "for the prophecy came not in old time by the will of man: but holy men of God spake as they were moved by the Holy Ghost. (2 Peter 1:2)
In Genesis 1:28: "and God blessed them and God said unto them, be fruitful and multiply and replenish the earth and subdue it." (Read verse 28-31) He gave man power over everything and what the manner of man should I be. (2 Peter 3:5-6) "The world that then was perished and went into its chaotic condition." (Jeremiah 4:23-29) God opened a window of the past for Jeremiah and Isaiah to look through and the world to know and in Genesis 1:2 the earth restored from its water baptism and its chaotic condition. God was not a subject of time in creation as we know it. (2 Peter 3:8) "Be not ignorant of this one thing, that one day is with the Lord as thousand years and a thousand years as one day." Another Bible scholar friend told me he believes that there was another creation of people before Adam, of less intelligence.
If those 10 scientists could have had the spirit of the Lord in their lives, they could have shed more light upon the subject. If Darwin would have been a born again Christian and let the holy ghost lead him through his work, what a difference his knowledge, with God's leading, he could have given us through his textbooks to the world.
When he could not find the source of life, he gave to us the big super guess. To think he spent 28 years searching for the source of life and purpose for man's being here when his father was a pastor of a church in England and he was to prepare for the ministry and take his father's place, when the answer to all he was searching for was in the first two chapters of Genesis.
May God bless you in your study.
